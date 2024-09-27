Skip to main content

As The World Turns' Van Hansis Cast as General Hospital's New Lucas Jones

Lucas Jones is returning to General Hospital with a brand-new face. Former As The World Turns star Van Hansis (Luke) will assume the role last played by Ryan Carnes beginning with the October 4 episode. 

There are obvious parallels between Hansis's two roles. Both characters are among the few gay male legacy characters in daytime, and share a first name. Hansis told TV Insider about other things both roles have in common.

Hansis was excited about working with another ATWT alum, Maura West (Ava, ex-Carly ATWT).

Hansis also discussed how much progress has been made in portrayals of gay characters since his time on ATWT.

