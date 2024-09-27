As The World Turns' Van Hansis Cast as General Hospital's New Lucas Jones
Van Hansis takes over the role on Lucas Jones on GH
Lucas Jones is returning to General Hospital with a brand-new face. Former As The World Turns star Van Hansis (Luke) will assume the role last played by Ryan Carnes beginning with the October 4 episode.
There are obvious parallels between Hansis's two roles. Both characters are among the few gay male legacy characters in daytime, and share a first name. Hansis told TV Insider about other things both roles have in common.
Hansis was excited about working with another ATWT alum, Maura West (Ava, ex-Carly ATWT).
Hansis also discussed how much progress has been made in portrayals of gay characters since his time on ATWT.