Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Taylor Tells Steffy She Will Always Love Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 26, 2024
Rebecca Budig

Rebecca Budig

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Taylor enters an office at Forrester Creations to chat with Steffy. She tells her daughter how proud she is for running the company and being such a great role model for young women, especially Kelly. Steffy says, now that her mother is back home, Kelly will have two role models to look up to. Steffy switches the subject and asks where she’s been as they walked in together before Taylor disappeared. She says she stopped by to see Ridge and they had a nice talk. Steffy, and her parent trap loving self, is intrigued by the idea of her mother and father enjoying a little together time. She says she was just talking about Ridge and Taylor with Hope, but she doesn’t have to worry as she won’t try to play matchmaker. That being said, it’s hard for her to back off as she knows her father is her mother’s true love. Taylor agrees and says she will always love him.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke and Hope Try to Hide Their Conversation From Ridge

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0523
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Taylor Swoops in to Support Ridge

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3735
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Taylor Marvels at Steffy and Finn’s Marriage

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_4153
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Dr. Buckingham Tells Taylor She’s Dying From a Broken Heart

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0166
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Taylor Pushes Ridge to Fire Hope

By Joshua BaldwinComment