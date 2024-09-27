The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Taylor Tells Steffy She Will Always Love Ridge

Rebecca Budig

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Taylor enters an office at Forrester Creations to chat with Steffy. She tells her daughter how proud she is for running the company and being such a great role model for young women, especially Kelly. Steffy says, now that her mother is back home, Kelly will have two role models to look up to. Steffy switches the subject and asks where she’s been as they walked in together before Taylor disappeared. She says she stopped by to see Ridge and they had a nice talk. Steffy, and her parent trap loving self, is intrigued by the idea of her mother and father enjoying a little together time. She says she was just talking about Ridge and Taylor with Hope, but she doesn’t have to worry as she won’t try to play matchmaker. That being said, it’s hard for her to back off as she knows her father is her mother’s true love. Taylor agrees and says she will always love him.

