Days of Our Lives Recap: Xander Hatches a Deadly Plan for Revenge

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Eric and EJ are engaged in a tension-filled conversation about Holly. EJ explains he and Holly have found common ground, their hatred for Eric and Nicole. Eric thinks Holly will soften but EJ isn’t so certain. He explains how much he’s helped Holly while Nicole lied to her only to “preserve the hallowed image of Saint Eric.” (I love it when they call him Saint Eric!).

Eric reminds EJ how he threatened to tell Holly the truth before they left Salem. EJ assumes Holly will never believe anything Eric says and probably never will again. Eric thinks EJ is using Holly, but he says he adores his former stepdaughter. He totally understands why Holly couldn’t go to Europe and play second fiddle to the man who killed her father. Eric pops up, puts his hands on EJ and screams at EJ to stay away from Holly. Just then, Jada runs in and gets between them.

EJ tells Jada to arrest Eric for assault, but she wants him to head outside to cool off. EJ wants Eric to go as he’s there to get a statement from Ava. Jada says she’ll handle it and sends EJ packing. After he leaves, Eric explains EJ is trying to turn Holly against him and Nicole.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Holly rummages through Brady’s room and tries to break into his briefcase. Tate catches her and asks why she’s going through his stuff. She tells him to calm down and says she was looking for something. Tate pushes and she admits she was looking for evidence Brady was driving the car that ran down Sarah. Tate realizes the only reason she came over was to implicate his father and thinks she doesn’t care anything about their relationship.

Holly can’t believe he seems so happy his father is out of jail and wonders if he knows how hard it is for him. Tate goes off saying of course he’s happy his father’s not in jail as his mother is already locked up. They both back down before revving back up again. Holly admits EJ told her if there wasn’t more evidence Brady wouldn’t go away. Tate questions how much EJ knows and can’t believe she’s working with him to bring down his dad. They argue back and forth before Tate throws Holly out.

Horton Square: Xander’s goon runs into Brady and introduces himself as Brian Jones. He says they’ve sat close to one another at AA meetings, but Brady has no memory. Brian goes on to say Brady’s sharing meant a lot to him. He asks about the hit and run and knows it’s eating him up inside. Brian wishes him luck and shakes his hand. As their hands touch, Brady pulls back as something pricked him. Brian plays it off saying he must’ve caught the edge of his ring. With that, he exits.

Park: Sarah arrives to find Xander and wonders what he’s doing there. She saw the goon he was talking to and how they exchanged a package. Sarah asks him what’s in his pocket and what he’s going to do. With that, Xander pulls out the gun and says in a few hours Brady will be dead.

Sarah can’t believe Xander continues to want vigilante justice despite promising her not to do so. Xander says he would’ve already beaten Brady down if his mother hadn’t stopped him, which she only did because Brady seduced her. Sarah doesn’t react (how did she know?) and admits she’s lost a lot. That being said, she still has her life, but Xander says her situation is breaking his heart. He’s going to be angry for the both of them. Sarah says it breaks her heart the man she loves is going to take someone’s life in her name. Xander says he’s not going to shoot anyone. Brady is going to shoot himself.

Sarah pushes for details about the plan but Xander says nothing can be traced back to him which is all she needs to know. Sarah tells her beloved he is no longer the man he was because of her and their daughter. She begs him not to go through with his plan. Just then, she gets a muscle spasm which riles Xander up again. She says killing Brady won’t make her better. Xander says he’s Victor Kiriakis’ son and his father would do the same. Sarah counters saying Xander is not Victor.

Sarah says she’s trying to move past everything but Xander won’t let it go. He thinks she must feel the same rage he does. She says she wants him punished but only by the criminal justice system. Xander says he wants to handle things with his gun. She begs him to give her time to remember. Just then, Xander gets a text from his goon saying the job his done. He lies to Sarah saying Henderson has arrived with the van. Xander asks her to go home and not think about anything else.

The Bistro: Sophia checks on Fiona who says nothing is wrong with her dessert. She’s simply choosing to drink her calories. Sophia appreciates someone so honest (these two could be a pair). She says she was checking on her before she gets off work. Fiona offers her the cheesecake and then tells her to pull up a chair. An intrigued Sophia takes a seat. Sophia tears into the cheesecake saying she doesn’t get a lot of sweets at home. They laugh a bit about families before Sophia says she needs to head home to fill out college applications. Fiona hopes she leaves time open for fun which leads to a conversation of boyfriends and girlfriends. Sophia admits there’s someone she likes who is with someone else for now.

Fiona asks Sophia to spill the beans. Sophia has a giggle and tells her the entire story of Tate and Holly (without using names). Sophia says they have something but looks right through her. Fiona says men are foolish with matters of the heart and make her intentions very clear. Sophia says she has but Fiona says to try harder but know when to cut her losses.

Sophia thanks Fiona for the cheesecake. Fiona says she reminds her of herself at the same age. She encourages Sophia not to get discouraged and leaves her a very generous tip. Sophia thanks her and Fiona swears her to secrecy about the martini.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Brady returns to the house and suddenly wonders what’s wrong with him. Tate walks in and thinks his dad has been drinking. Brady tries to get up and can’t really walk. Tate takes his father and walks him into the bedroom.

Tate puts his dad to bed and tells him to sleep it off. He just hopes he didn’t get behind the wheel. He tells Tater Tot (Squeal! I miss Tater Tot!) he took a taxi and then rambles about calling him Tater Tot as a baby. Brady falls out and Tate leaves him to sleep it off.

Xander arrives outside the penthouse just as Tate walks out. He quickly hides and picks the lock.

Horton Square: EJ finds Holly very upset. She cries as she runs into his arms and the two embrace.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ and Holly are back at the mansion and she tells him all about Tate catching her rummaging through Brady’s briefcase. She’s upset because she actually misses him but has no idea how they can ever reunite.

Kiriakis Mansion – Sarah’s Room: Sarah arrives home and looks at a picture of her and Xander. She wonders what she’s going to do (maybe call Brady?).

Brady Pub: Jada gets a call from Sarah (Yessss!) saying she needs to talk to her and it’s an emergency.

Endings

Xander walks through John and Marlena’s living room and heads back towards Brady’s bedroom.

Tate and Sophia run into each other in the square and he tells her about the fight. She tells him how sorry she is, hugs him and offers to listen to everything.

EJ promises Holly he will make Brady pay and will be his top priority.

Fiona arrives home and checks on Sarah. She asks where Xander is and Sarah says there’s something she should know.

Xander enters Brady’s room with his gun drawn. He sees the drug has done its job. He says all he has to do now is put the gun in his hand and pull the trigger. Just then, the police come a-knockin asking for Brady to open up. Jada walks in and finds Xander who says he was there offering Brady his support. Jada says Sarah called her with some very shocking information.

