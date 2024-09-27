Downton Abbey's Iconic Dowager Countess Maggie Smith Dead at 89

Oscar-winning actress Maggie Smith has died at 89, CNN reports. Her sons announced the beloved star's passing in a statement:

It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

Smith was born in England in 1934. After graduating from high school, she studied theater at the Oxford Playhouse School. Smith made her Broadway debut in 1956, appearing in New Faces of 1956.

She segued to film in 1964, starring as Desdemona in Othello. She won her first Oscar in 1969 for her portrayal of the titular role in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. She won a second Academy award in 1978 for her performance in California Suite.

Smith is perhaps best known to contemporary audiences for the roles of Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films and Violet Crawley, the acerbic Dowager Countess on Downton Abbey. Smith won three Emmy awards for her portrayal of Violet.

Smith had a reputation for being difficult and outspoken, which she readily acknowledged: