General Hospital's Finola Hughes on Anna and Jason's Kiss: "It Was a Bit of a Shock"

Finola Hughes, Steve Burton

General Hospital's Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jason (Steve Burton) have teamed up to track down Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and save him from Sidwell (Carlo Rota). While working together, the super-spy and the mobster (also her daughter's ex) shared a shocking kiss. Hughes broke down the surprise smooch to Soap Opera Digest.

Being in risky circumstances has shown Anna that she can rely on Stone Cold. And when the WSB veteran and the black tee-wearing gunman thought they were about to die, they puckered up. When she found out, Hughes said:

It was a bit of a shock. I wasn’t sure where it was coming from.

However, as she understood the circumstances more, she explained:

It’s motivated by a lot of things, and we discussed it at length, Steve and me.

What led to the kiss? Hughes reflected: