Perkie’s Observations: Jason Locks Lips With Robin’s Mama on General Hospital

Tracy is upset with Stella when she's minutes late for their weekly chat, but Stella knows that's not why she’s mad. Tracy complains about Sasha and Cody having a dinner party. Stella thinks it's about Tracy's feelings for Cody. She believes Tracy is worried about her friendship and how it might change now that Cody is part of the Scorpio family.

Tracy admits it's been a hard few months, with Finn gone, losing Gregory after Luke and how Cody is slipping away. Stella says it's about grief and how it catches you. Tracy apologizes for snapping at Stella.

Cody and James talk about being part of a family, including Sasha. Later, Cody and Sasha start making out on the table as Tracy catches them in the act.

Drew reminds Ned that Valentin is wanted by the FBI and his assets have been seized. Drew worries what this means for ELQ and thinks Micheal should be CEO, while Ned thinks it should be him. The two argue back and forth until Michael joins them.

Michael and Ned argue about working together to get Valentin out. Drew leaves them to it, and Ned admits to Michael he doesn't trust Drew. He tells Michael that Drew is out for himself and warns him not to trust him either.

Drew searches out Willow who gets upset he won't listen to her and leave her alone. She admits she has feelings for him that make her feel bad and begs him to stop searching her out. Drew says he's going through the same thing, but Willow says he's not married so it's not the same. Willow tells him to stay away from her, so he walks away.

Maxie leaves James with Ned for a minute and he asks Ned why kissing would make Willow sad. James says he heard Willow tell Nina she felt guilty for kissing Drew.

Holly asks Sidwell not to kill her, but he says he can't trust her. Anna and Holly are taken away by the guards and placed in a cell. The women argue about how and why they got there and then bring up their past.

Left alone, Lucky questions why Anna and Jason would come after him. Jason tells him Lulu needs a transplant and Lucky needs to win the game and get home as soon as possible. Sidwell returns and Jason deliberately tanks the game so Lucky can win. Lucky manages to swipe a guard's keys.

Sidwell takes Holly back to Lucky, leaving Jason with Anna in the cell. She tries to get his handcuffs off but can't and gets upset. Anna says they're going to die here tonight and the two start kissing.

Sidwell and Holly argue until she grabs his gun, but when she's distracted by Lucky, Sidwell knocks the gun out of her hand.

