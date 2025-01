Nicholas Alexander Chavez AFF/CR/Steven Bergman

Former General Hospital favorite Nicholas Chavez (ex-Spencer) continues his meteoric rise in Hollywood. Deadline reports that the actor, who is currently starring in two Ryan Murphy projects, has signed on with top talent agency CAA.

Chavez plays Lyle on Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Father Charlie on FX's Grotesquerie.