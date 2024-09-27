Sherri Saum and Kiara Barnes Book Season 2 of Fox's Accused

The soap alums will appear in different episodes of the procedural

Sherri Saum, Kiara Barnes Steven Bergman Photography

Two soap alums have signed on to the second season of Fox's drama Accused. Deadline reports that Sherri Saum (ex-Keri, One Life to Live) and Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe, The Bold and the Beautiful) are new additions to the show. The crime procedural is told from the accused's perspective; each episode looks at a different crime in a different city and features a new cast.

The site reported that Saum will slip into the role of Erica in an episode entitled "Justin's Story." In that ep, a wrestling coach goes on trial after he pushes his standout wrestler too much. Barnes will play Eve in the finale, "Megan's Story." In that ep, headlined by Sonequa Martin-Green and Mike Colter, a music exec must deal with a major threat to her marriage: a seductive other woman.

Accused Season 2 will feature plenty of other bold-type names, including Nick Cannon, Felicity Huffman, and William H. Macy. The season kicks off on Fox Oct. 8.