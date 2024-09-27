Sherri Saum and Kiara Barnes Book Season 2 of Fox's Accused
Two soap alums have signed on to the second season of Fox's drama Accused. Deadline reports that Sherri Saum (ex-Keri, One Life to Live) and Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe, The Bold and the Beautiful) are new additions to the show. The crime procedural is told from the accused's perspective; each episode looks at a different crime in a different city and features a new cast.
The site reported that Saum will slip into the role of Erica in an episode entitled "Justin's Story." In that ep, a wrestling coach goes on trial after he pushes his standout wrestler too much. Barnes will play Eve in the finale, "Megan's Story." In that ep, headlined by Sonequa Martin-Green and Mike Colter, a music exec must deal with a major threat to her marriage: a seductive other woman.
Accused Season 2 will feature plenty of other bold-type names, including Nick Cannon, Felicity Huffman, and William H. Macy. The season kicks off on Fox Oct. 8.