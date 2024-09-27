The Young and the Restless Recap: Sharon Throws Heather’s Dead Body Into the River

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon and Heather are having it out. Sharon thinks Heather misunderstood her. Heather understands just fine as Sharon broke into their house for some reason and asks why she would do such a thing. Sharon thought there were things left unsaid and stopped by to have a conversation with Daniel. She says he wasn’t home and she called Daniel who told her to call the super to let her in. Heather can’t believe the words that are coming out of her mouth as she spoke to Daniel who didn’t mention anything Sharon just said. She tells Sharon to stop as everything she’s saying is a lie. With that, she grabs her phone to call Daniel. Before she can complete the call, Sharon admits she lied and Heather asks her how she got in. Sharon says she picked the lock as she needed to tell Daniel to leave town as it would be best for all of them.

Later in the episode: Sharon pushes Heather to the ground. She then wakes up on the sofa and finds a bloody Heather on the ground. Cameron tells Sharon that Heather is dead and she needs to take care of the situation. Sharon becomes a crime scene expert and wraps Heather in rug (where did she get the rope?). Cameron tells her she needs to get rid of the body so Sharon, somehow, moves Heather’s body down the stairs (which look like the stair where Phyllis fell down the stairs) and put her in her trunk. Suddenly, we’re at a bridge where Sharon throws Heather’s body into the river. Sharon returns to Daniel’s condo and sweeps it for evidence before freaking out, yet again.

