Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Bridget Arrives Home to Support Brooke’s Bedroom

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 27, 2024
Delon de Metz, Ashley Jones, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook

Delon de Metz, Ashley Jones, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Bridget arrives and greets Eric and Brooke. She congratulates everyone on Brooke’s bedroom just as Ridge walks up to say Steffy is on her way.

Taylor and Steffy are chatting in the Forrester main office. Taylor worries about Steffy having everything under control with Hope. Steffy tells her not to worry as Hope knows exactly what’s on the line. Taylor reminds her daughter she needs to be careful when it comes to Hope. She needs to protect her marriage. Steffy switches topics asking if her mother is sure she wants to stick around only to watch Brooke prance around in her lingerie.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Taylor Tells Steffy She Will Always Love Ridge

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_3589
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Brooke’s Bedroom Makes Bank

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3667
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Cricket and Danny Join the Celebration of Brooke’s Bedroom

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0625
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: The Logan Women Rally Around Brooke

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1373
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Bridget and Finn Discuss Removing Eric’s Ventilator

By Joshua BaldwinComment