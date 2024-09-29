Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Katie Confides Her Fears to Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 30 - October 4, 2024
Heather Tom

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) freaks out when he finds Taylor (Rebecca Budig) passed out.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tussles with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about her relationship with Ridge.

Will (Crew Morrow) and Katie (Heather Tom) have a heart to heart about Bill (Don Diamont).

Ridge spirals when he learns of Taylor’s health condition.

Bill shows Katie his softer side.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Is Taylor Keeping a Secret From Steffy?

Taylor isn’t convinced when Ridge pushes her to get a second opinion.

Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) returns to evaluate Taylor.

Katie confides in Brooke about her fears.

Taylor isn’t sure what she thinks about her official diagnosis.

