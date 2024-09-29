Days of Our Lives Leading Man Drake Hogestyn Has Died

Drake Hogestyn/JPI

Legendary Days of Our Lives star Drake Hogestyn died Saturday, September 28, 2024 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. The Hogestyn family issued the following statement:

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the DAYS audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Drake Hogestyn/JPI

The wildly popular actor began playing John Black on the NBC soap back in 1986. For much of his historic run, Hogestyn was paired opposite fellow soap icon Deidre Hall (Dr. Marlena Evans).

DAYS Executive Producer Ken Corday said in a statement, "This is a very difficult one for all of us. Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched."

The Hogestyn Family.

Hogestyn was a professional baseball player before he turned to acting. He is survived by his wife Victoria, their four children Rachael, Ben, Whitney, Alexandra and partners, and seven grandchildren. He passed away one day before what would have been his birthday.