Days of Our Lives Promo: Kristen Summons Dr. Rolf to Help Save Brady

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of September 30 - October 4, 2024

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Stefan (Brandon Barash) sits at Gabi’s (Cherie Jimenez) hospital bedside and begs her to take him back.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) pleads with Chad (Billy Flynn) to tell Thomas (Cary Christopher) and Charlotte their mother is alive. Chad, in turn, tells “Abigail” (AnnaLynne McCord) he’s going to fill the kids in on the situation.

Abe (James Reynolds) fills Kate (Lauren Koslow) in on the increasingly tense situation between Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Hattie (Deidre Hall). He says they’ve both given him an ultimatum.

Sophia (Madilyn Kientz) makes her move with Tate (Leo Howard) and kiss him. She informs Holly (Ashley Puzemis) she can’t wait to get her boyfriend into bed. Holly reacts by going upside Sophia’s head.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) listens in as Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) tells Sarah (Lindsey Godfrey) she is to blame (for what, we don’t know). Sarah says they need to keep whatever she’s to blame for to themselves.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) tells Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) he’s going to prison but Kristen says she has a plan. Marlena (Deidre Hall) asks someone if the plan (presumably) is illegal. Cut to Kristen welcoming home Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (Richard Wharton)!

