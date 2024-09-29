Days of Our Lives Recap: Chanel Rips Into Johnny for Being a Jealous Fool

Carson Boatman, Raven Bowens

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Stephanie’s Pad: Alex arrives as Stephanie is getting ready for bed. He think is her for all her hard work at the photo shoot and she invites him in to take a look at the proofs. They review the proofs and note how great the pictures are of him and Chanel. Stephanie is certain Abe and Kate will be thrilled but is not so sure about Johnny.

Alex is oddly surprised she thinks Johnny will be upset by the photos. Stephanie says she saw his face at the shoot, and he was clearly not well with the situation. Alex says they were acting, and Chanel hates him, but Stephanie thinks it’s hard for Johnny because maybe he’s jealous or insecure. Alex worries, if he actually gets along with Chanel, it will ruin their fiery chemistry.

Stephanie thinks it’s time for them both to rest up for tomorrow when Alex admits he’s too anxious about the shoot to sleep. She invites him to hang out and watch tv (Ted is an interesting choice as RSW is from outside of Boston).

Alex keeps talking while they are watching when he realizes Stephanie is asleep. In dream world, Stephanie is in Chanel’s place at the photo shoot. Alex talks sweet to her before saying he wants to take her to bed and says he wants to ravage her like a peacock… just then, she wakes up and they both realize she was having some weird dreams. Alex wonders what happened in her dream that has her so worked up. She lies saying she had a dream about a stuffed animal she had when she was a kid.

DiMera Mansion – Johnny and Chanel’s Bedroom: Johnny and Chanel are taking a look at the proofs from the photo shoot. When he gets to the pictures of Chanel with Alex, he’s less than enthused. Johnny admits he was put off by Chanel and Alex. She thinks maybe Alex isn’t so bad. Johnny gets a little feisty and Chanel chastises him for his attitude.

Johnny says he’s allowed to confer with the head writer. Chanel wants to know when he went behind her back to try and delay the love scene. Johnny tries to slow Chanel’s roll but she’s so annoyed with her husband’s actions as it wasn’t his place. Johnny reminds her again, as the director, he has every right to consult with the head writer. Johnny wonders if she changed her mind and thinks maybe she wants to go forward with the scene. The two argue back and forth and Johnny lashes out about Chanel’s hands being all over Alex and he references their sexual history. With that, Chanel reads her husband for filth.

Johnny backs down saying he’s an idiot and doesn’t want to fight with her. He admits he had a bit of a moment when he walked in the room and saw Chanel and Alex with their hands all over each other. Chanel is still pissed and stomps off to the bathroom.

Kiriakis Mansion – Sarah’s Bedroom: Fiona arrives to chat with Sarah and asks about Xander. Sarah says something’s up with Xander and Brady. Sarah admits she now knows about her affair with Brady. Fiona scrambles and says she didn’t know anything about Brady when they hooked up and wants nothing more to do with him. Sarah is so grateful for her stopping Xander from attacking him but is still worried. She fills Fiona in on what happened that evening and how she sent the police to see Brady. Sarah lies to Fiona saying she suddenly remembered Brady was the driver the night of the accident.

Xander arrives to find Sarah talking to Fiona about her returning memory. Xander says he just learned about everything and sends Fiona off to check on Victoria. Sarah is so thankful Jada showed up in time and Xander questions her memory. Sarah admits she lied to stop him from killing Brady. Xander can’t believe she actually lied to the police, but Sarah says she had no choice. Now, she has to live with the lie.

Sarah admits she considered ratting on him but couldn’t bring herself to do it. He admits Jada arrived as he was about to place the gun in Brady’s hand.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Jada arrives before Xander can shoot Brady. She says she got a call from Sarah saying she remembers Brady was the driver of the car who mowed her down. Brady begins to rouse, and Jada thinks he’s wasted. She asks him if he’s been drinking but Brady says he’s sober as a judge. Jada says she has to take him down to the station and places him under arrest for Sarah’s hit and run.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Eric arrives to see Brady and asks how he could possibly consider drinking again. Brady swears he wasn’t drinking and then remembers running into Xander’s goon. He remembers being pricked by something in the goon’s hand and how he went straight home afterwards. The next thing he remembers his waking up in his room with Jada next to him talking to Xander.

Endings

Johnny and Chanel are in bed together and he apologizes again. He tries to encourage her about tomorrow, but she shuns his efforts.

Alex thanks Stephanie for letting him hang out. They agree to see each other on set in the morning.

Fiona listens outside the door as Sarah and Xander are discussing her lies to the police. Sarah says she hates lying but is still certain Brady is guilty. Xander says all he wants is the person who mowed her down to get what they deserve.

Jada and Eric talk about Brady’s arrest. Eric is confused why Xander was in Brady’s bedroom. Jada said he came by to talk to him and found Brady passed out. Eric isn’t so sure…

