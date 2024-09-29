Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Xander Reads Eric for Filth
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 30 - October 4, 2024
Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:
Bonnie (Judi Evans) receives bad news from Leo (Greg Rikaart).
Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has a plan which Brady (Eric Martsolf) begs her not to put into play.
Xander (Paul Telfer) reads Eric (Greg Vaughan) for filth.
EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) decides to sue Stefan for defamation of character.
Stephanie (Abigail Klein) confides in Jada (Elia Cantu) about Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).
Marlena (Deidre Hall) has questions for Brady about Kristen.
