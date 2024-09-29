Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Xander Reads Eric for Filth

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 30 - October 4, 2024

Paul Telfer

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Bonnie (Judi Evans) receives bad news from Leo (Greg Rikaart).

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has a plan which Brady (Eric Martsolf) begs her not to put into play.

Xander (Paul Telfer) reads Eric (Greg Vaughan) for filth.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Eric and EJ Clash Over Holly

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) decides to sue Stefan for defamation of character.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) confides in Jada (Elia Cantu) about Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

Marlena (Deidre Hall) has questions for Brady about Kristen.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!