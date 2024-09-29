Perkie's Observations: Jason and Anna Head Home With Lucky and Holly on General Hospital

Jonathan Jackson

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Carly and Sonny are out in public to make their relationship look legit, though she's less than thrilled. Sonny spots Martin and asks about Alexis. Martin tells him that he's going to do whatever it takes to get her out. Carly's upset she hasn't heard anything from Brennan and decides to cut the date short to find out why.

Lucy explains to Natalia some of Carly and Sonny’s past until Sonny interrupts to speak with Natalia. She asks about Carly, but Sonny says they have a complicated history and are living separate lives.

Diane tells Robert she met Jack Brennan and believes he's more dangerous than he comes across. Robert warns her that Brennan is not a good man.

Diane chastises Sonny for being seen out with Natalia when he should be with Carly. Sonny says Carly is the one who had other plans, but Diane tells them to make things better next time. Sonny swears Carly won't let him down.

Lucy spots Martin and is happy to see him back in town and wonders why he didn't contact her. Martin says he hasn't been in touch because he doesn't want to spend any time with her. Lucy says she thought they could get past what happened, but he has no interest and walks off.

Cody warns Tracy if she's planning on firing Sasha, he'll quit. Tracy says she's there to apologize to them. She says they make a lovely couple and appreciates her friendship with Cody.

Liz and Felicia discuss Lulu's case and how she might be running out of time. Both hope Lucky will make it back in time. Felicia asks how Liz feels about Lucky returning, but she is just happy that Aiden will have time with his father.

Felicia talks about Frisco and how when he left, she made a mess of things. Liz understands and hopes she doesn't have to pick up the pieces with Aiden if Lucky leaves again. Liz says she had to keep it together for her kids and doesn't know what it will be like to have Lucky back in town.

Brennan discusses his plans with fellow agent Claire, saying he needs to get the hostages out of Sidwell's compound. Claire is worried the WSB will be upset he used unauthorized military action but he goes ahead.

Carly heads to Brennan's to ask if everyone is safe. He shows her the drone footage, and they watch as it strikes the compound. He says he has a private WSB jet ready for them and waits to hear whether they made it out.

Lucky manages to grab the gun, but Sidwell holds a knife to Holly's stomach. She manages to get out of his clutches and Sidwell and Lucky fight.

Jason and Anna fight the guards, but the guards get the upper hand again. The compound explodes, Jason and Anna manage to get Lucky out and Holly is there with a jeep to get them to the airfield.

Brennan gets the call and lets Carly know the others are on their way back home. He says they're not out of danger since they're still in prohibited airspace. Brennan gets another call confirming they're safe and should land in New York in the morning.

Sidwell tells his guards to find Holly because she has his diamond.

The Africa group makes it on to the WSB plane back to Port Charles. Anna updates Lucky on Lulu's condition. Lucky borrows Anna's phone and calls Liz.

