The Young and the Restless Recap: Sharon Remembers Her Contentious History With Nikki

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon is thinking back about how not everyone was thrilled with her and Nicholas being together.

Flashback #1: Nikki tells Sharon they got off to a bad start with each other. Sharon sarcastically asked why that could possibly be. Nikki admits she thought Sharon had ulterior motives for being with her son. Nikki says she was basing her judgements on intuition, but Sharon thinks it might have been based on paranoia. Sharon says she’s not used to people disliking her for no reason.

Flashback #2: Nikki confronts Sharon saying all the guilt she has for her own actions gets projected onto everyone else. Sharon isn’t buying what Nikki is selling saying she must do these horrible things because she’s so evil. Nikki completely agrees with Sharon’s sarcastic assertions. Sharon wonders how she’s supposed to react to Nikki’s attacks. She no longer has the need to let Nikki walk all over her.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sharon Throws Heather’s Dead Body Into the River

Flashback #3: Sharon thinks Nikki still thinks she’s not good enough to be a mother to her children or a partner to her sons (anybody remember Dylan?). She’s simply not good enough to be a Newman. Nikki wonders if her erratic behavior is make believe or a part of her fragile mental state. Either way, she suggests she makes sure the fire insurance is up to date on Crimson Lights. She says she was willing to be civil but Sharon doesn’t make it easy. With that, Sharon grabs a jug of milk and pours it over Nikki’s head!

In real time, Sharon wonders if she’s always created conflict. Is that tendency what’s landed her in this me

