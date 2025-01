Al Roker, Hoda Kotb Steven Bergman Photography

Al Roker is weighing in on the departure of fellow anchor Hoda Kotb from Today. He told People:

Will I miss her day to day? Sure. But I'm just so thrilled for her that I can't possibly feel any sadness.

He went on:

Here's the thing. I would feel much worse if she was leaving, but she's just doing something else within our NBC News family.

Roker also explained that he got Kotb wanting to spend time with her daughters. He mused: