Are The Morning Shows Headed For a Salary Slashing "Bloodbath"?

Hoda Kotb YouTube

As the ripples of the news of Hoda Kotb's departure from Today spread in the daytime pond, media outlets are wondering whether more famous faces could be exiting stage left soon. Now, sources are telling The Daily Beast that more morning TV anchors may be on their way out due to cost-saving measures.

RELATED: Did NBC Wanting to Cut Hoda Kotb's $20 Million Salary Lead to Her Today Exit?

Regarding the anchors (who have often raked in the big bucks), a 30 Rockefeller Plaza insider told the site:

Next year’s going to be a bloodbath. All these big moneymakers, they’re all gone.

RELATED: Tamron Hall Empathizes With Hoda Kotb Amid Today Departure

This comes after Puck News reported that Kotb's decision to leave allegedly came after NBC suggested trimming her $20 million salary. A source told The Daily Beast that salary had nothing to do with Kotb's choice to leave. Insiders said that Kotb does indeed want to spend more time with her young family.

RELATED: Al Roker is "Thrilled" For Exiting Today Co-Host Hoda Kotb

Which high-paid anchors might be next to leave their shows if their salaries are slashed? The Daily Beast noted that Good Morning America staples George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and Michael Strahan all make millions, while ABC's parent company Disney is facing staff cuts.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb to Depart The Today Show After 17 Years

But who will replace Kotb? The Daily Beast speculated that a younger (and more affordable) co-anchor might be on the horizon.