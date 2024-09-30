Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge Demands Answers About Taylor’s Health

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 30, 2024
Thorsten Kaye

Thorsten Kaye

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Ridge and Taylor are arguing about her health. He doesn’t understand why she’s acting like passing out is no big deal, but Taylor says going to the hospital won’t be in any help. He knows something is wrong and is worried about her. Ridge takes off his jacket and wraps it around her shoulders. Taylor thinks it’s sweet how worried he is about her and explains these things have been happening to her recently. Ridge thinks her health condition is serious, and Taylor tells him she’s spoken to a doctor in Europe…

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Bridget Arrives Home to Support Brooke’s Bedroom

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0326
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Ridge Continues to Ride Taylor About Her Health

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_4143
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Grace Promises Answers for Taylor and Ridge

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0523
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Taylor Swoops in to Support Ridge

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0166
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Taylor Pushes Ridge to Fire Hope

By Joshua BaldwinComment