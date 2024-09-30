Skip to main content

Colin Cassidy Takes Over Role of Aiden on General Hospital

Colin Cassidy

General Hospital has, yet again, recast the role of Aiden Spencer, teenage son of Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky (Jonathan Jackson). Soap Opera Digest reports that Colin Cassidy takes over the character starting with the September 30 episode.

The role of Aiden has been played by numerous actors. Jackson's real life son Titus Jackson played the part from 2011-2012. Jason David portrayed Aiden from 2012-2021, followed by Enzo De Angelis from 2021-24. In May of 2024, Tristan Riggs assumed the role.

With Lucky finally making his way back to Port Charles, presumably Aiden will have a meaty storyline, as he reunites with his absentee father.

