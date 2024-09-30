Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives and 90210's Trevor Donovan Cast in Great American Family's When Hope Calls

The daytime alum will play a Mountie
Trevor Donovan

Trevor Donovan

Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy, Days of Our Lives; ex-Teddy, 90210) has joined Great American Family's When Hope Calls, per Deadline. The series is a spinoff of the book series When Calls the Heart by Janette Oke, which spawned the hit period soap of the same name.

When Hope Calls centers on sisters Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon), who reside in the town of Brookfield in 1916. The show focuses on the orphanage and how the locals live lives of faith on the frontier.

Donovan will slip into the role of a Mountie (member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police) named Constable Jim Reynolds with an air of strength about him. So far, Jim will appear in two episodes of When Hope Calls Season 2, premiering in early 2025 on GAF, then Pure Flix. Deadline notes that there's the possibility of Donovan's role being extended, either on this show or others inspired by Oke's famous series.

