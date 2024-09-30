Skip to main content

DAYS' Raven Bowens on Johnny's Jealousy: "It Makes Chanel Feel Like Her Relationship is in Jeopardy"

Bowens reflects on how Johnny's envy causes tension between him and Chanel
Raven Bowens, Carson Boatman

From happily married to happy-never-after? Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) is wed to Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), but a recent wrench has been thrown into their union. Directing Chanel and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) on Body and Soul, Johnny can see sparks flying, which makes him uncomfortable...and adds tension to his marriage. Bowens reflected on the effect Johnny's envy has had on her character's personal and professional lives to Soap Opera Digest.

At first, the baker felt awkward at the idea she'd have to film hook-up scenes with Alex (with whom she'd once had a threesome with her ex, Johnny's sister). Now, Johnny's real-life jealousy is making things even more difficult for Chanel. Bowens shared:

Johnny is channeling his inner DiMera by going to ask Leo (Greg Rikaart) to change the scenes between Chanel and Alex. How does that make the budding actress feel? Bowens said:

She went on:

