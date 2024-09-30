DAYS' Raven Bowens on Johnny's Jealousy: "It Makes Chanel Feel Like Her Relationship is in Jeopardy"

Raven Bowens, Carson Boatman Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

From happily married to happy-never-after? Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) is wed to Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), but a recent wrench has been thrown into their union. Directing Chanel and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) on Body and Soul, Johnny can see sparks flying, which makes him uncomfortable...and adds tension to his marriage. Bowens reflected on the effect Johnny's envy has had on her character's personal and professional lives to Soap Opera Digest.

At first, the baker felt awkward at the idea she'd have to film hook-up scenes with Alex (with whom she'd once had a threesome with her ex, Johnny's sister). Now, Johnny's real-life jealousy is making things even more difficult for Chanel. Bowens shared:

Chanel is not an [experienced] actress when she comes in to the role, so she was a little apprehensive. But as she came to terms with how things were actually going to go, did some research, and got some understanding, she became okay with it. But then it ended up making Johnny uncomfortable, and his discomfort rubbed off on her.

Johnny is channeling his inner DiMera by going to ask Leo (Greg Rikaart) to change the scenes between Chanel and Alex. How does that make the budding actress feel? Bowens said:

It makes Chanel feel like Johnny doesn’t trust her. It makes Chanel feel like her relationship is in jeopardy. It makes her feel like Johnny has this insecurity that kind of came out of left field. He has never been jealous of her and Alex, but now, all of a sudden he is.

She went on: