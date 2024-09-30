Skip to main content

Did NBC Wanting to Cut Hoda Kotb's $20 Million Salary Lead to Her Today Exit?

Kotb announced last week she's exiting her role at Today
Is there more to know about Hoda Kotb’s choice to leave the Today Show? The longtime anchor announced last week that she was exiting her job. Now, Puck News is reporting that Kotb only left the show after NBC suggested cutting her salary, which clocked in at over $20 million.

According to Puck News, while NBC higher-ups adored Kotb and appreciated her, they reportedly told her agents that they couldn't keep paying such high salaries, given the decline in ratings. So they suggested trimming her salary. 

Savannah Guthrie also rakes in over $20 million, while ex-anchor Matt Lauer earned over $25 million while at Today. Puck News reports that most high-earning TV hosts will have to take pay cuts; in best-case scenarios, they can earn a cost-of-living raise of between 2% to 4%. A longtime media exec told the site:

Some veteran anchors are nearing retirement age, so they may step down organically. But Guthrie is now an even bigger part of the Today team with Kotb's departure, though Puck News alleges that Guthrie has hinted this might be her last contract in her role. Puck News' Dylan Byers said:

