General Hospital to Be Preempted Oct. 1st and 2nd Due to MLB Wildcard Series

General Hospital will be preempted Oct. 1st and 2nd due to baseball's wildcard series.
General Hospital

Due to Major League Baseball’s Wildcard Series coverage, ABC will preempt General Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and Wednesday, Oct. 2, on both the East and West Coasts. There is a chance, depending on how many games the series goes, that the show will also be preempted on Thursday, Oct. 3.

West Coast viewers of GMA3: What You Need to Know will be able to watch the show at a special time: 2PM PST.

 

