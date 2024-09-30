Skip to main content

GH's Kate Mansi Talks Kristina-Felicia Scene and Character's Grief

The actress opens up about Kristina's latest travails
General Hospital's Kristina (Kate Mansi) is going through it right now: losing her biological daughter, feuding with her sister Molly (Kristen Vaganos) whose surrogate she was, being arrested and targeted by the FBI, seeing her mom Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) be locked up, and splitting from girlfriend Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), among other things. 

Now, Kristina is managing her grief while becoming a more hardened character (she contemplated axing John Cates [Adam Harrington] before her papa Sonny [Maurice Benard] did the deed). Mansi spoke to Michael Fairman TV about speaking to co-star Kristina Wagner about portraying a tragic loss that Wagner herself has experienced in real life, dealing with Sonny's crime, and the future of the Davis family.

Wagner (as Felicia) and Mansi (as Kristina) had a conversation on screen about losing a child. Felicia lost her daughter Georgie (Lindze Leatherman) on GH, but of course Wagner also lost her son Harrison in real life. Of that pivotal scene, Mansi mused:

Kristina has admitted that she headed over to the Quartermaine estate to kill Cates, but then Sonny did everything but tell her that he was the one to actually do it. Does Kristina think she actually did it (and blacked out), or does she realize that she didn't actually do the shooting? Mansi said:

What else can Mansi tease that's coming Kristina's way? Is she going to be dealing with how to tackle her parents' dilemmas and how to keep them safe? The actress said:

