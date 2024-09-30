GH's Kate Mansi Talks Kristina-Felicia Scene and Character's Grief

General Hospital's Kristina (Kate Mansi) is going through it right now: losing her biological daughter, feuding with her sister Molly (Kristen Vaganos) whose surrogate she was, being arrested and targeted by the FBI, seeing her mom Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) be locked up, and splitting from girlfriend Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), among other things.

Now, Kristina is managing her grief while becoming a more hardened character (she contemplated axing John Cates [Adam Harrington] before her papa Sonny [Maurice Benard] did the deed). Mansi spoke to Michael Fairman TV about speaking to co-star Kristina Wagner about portraying a tragic loss that Wagner herself has experienced in real life, dealing with Sonny's crime, and the future of the Davis family.

Wagner (as Felicia) and Mansi (as Kristina) had a conversation on screen about losing a child. Felicia lost her daughter Georgie (Lindze Leatherman) on GH, but of course Wagner also lost her son Harrison in real life. Of that pivotal scene, Mansi mused:

I have to say it was so gut-wrenching, I haven’t been that nervous for a scene in a very long time. I had anxiety all day. I just went to Kristina and I said, 'I have got to be honest with you. I’m really nervous.' I said, 'I know that you have dealt with this so uniquely, and that makes me nervous. I feel so insensitive saying some of this stuff to you.' It felt very self-indulgent to be saying these things to her. When I, the actor knows it. So, I just said to her, 'We can rehearse or not rehearse or whatever you want to do. I’ve got your back, but I would like to try to do these scenes as best we can to honor your son’s memory and all the strength that you have.' When I watched the scenes back, I was texting her on the way that she played this. She was like a rock in a storm. She was very much an empath and very warm, which is also so true to Kristina Wagner. You look at this woman, who has been through what she’s been through, and the way she talks about it, and the way she has worked on herself, and how she has really truly evolved from this, is miraculous. I’m really happy we got to do those scenes together.

Kristina has admitted that she headed over to the Quartermaine estate to kill Cates, but then Sonny did everything but tell her that he was the one to actually do it. Does Kristina think she actually did it (and blacked out), or does she realize that she didn't actually do the shooting? Mansi said:

No, I think that she was so blinded by her trauma and she wanted to do something. There was a moment where she was in such a deep hole within herself, and in such a depression that she didn’t know what to do. She just wanted the pain to stop. So, whether that was going to be used for herself … I think she just sort of didn’t think, and she knew she wanted to kill Cates. So, she went there and just sat in the car and was beside herself. Then, I think something brought her out of it.

What else can Mansi tease that's coming Kristina's way? Is she going to be dealing with how to tackle her parents' dilemmas and how to keep them safe? The actress said: