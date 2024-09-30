Grey's Anatomy Boss Teases What to Expect in Season 21
On the Season 21 premiere of Grey's Anatomy, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) thwarted Catherine's (Debbie Allen) plans. But that doesn't mean we can expect a one-dimensional villain. Showrunner Meg Marini previewed the Catherine drama to come, as well as other high-stakes conflicts, to The Hollywood Reporter.
Many of the Grey Sloan Memorial docs got axed last season, thanks to Catherine. How does that change (or not) the feeling at the hospital this season? Marini said:
Plenty of Seattle's finest are coming back to reprise their roles this season (like Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren). Of these returns, Marini mused:
With regards to Ben, she explained: