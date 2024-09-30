Grey's Anatomy Boss Teases What to Expect in Season 21

Debbie Allen

On the Season 21 premiere of Grey's Anatomy, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) thwarted Catherine's (Debbie Allen) plans. But that doesn't mean we can expect a one-dimensional villain. Showrunner Meg Marini previewed the Catherine drama to come, as well as other high-stakes conflicts, to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: WATCH: It's Catherine Fox Against The World Tonight on Grey's Anatomy (VIDEO)

Many of the Grey Sloan Memorial docs got axed last season, thanks to Catherine. How does that change (or not) the feeling at the hospital this season? Marini said:

With the first half of the season, we’re really building back from where we left everyone at the end of season 20 — particularly with people’s jobs. A lot of people’s jobs are on the line. How do we get those jobs back? Can we get them back? And it’s easier for some than others. We are really paying off this standoff between Catherine and Meredith, and with Catherine and Bailey [Chandra Wilson, whose character was also fired]. Catherine has become this villain that we’ve learned to love, and we’re kind of flipping the story on her a little bit this season. She’ll still be that villain but with a different flavor. We’ll see a little vulnerability this year, and how do our characters react to the villain who’s vulnerable?

Plenty of Seattle's finest are coming back to reprise their roles this season (like Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren). Of these returns, Marini mused:

With Jackson, we’ll be in the middle of the season and be like, 'Is Jesse [Williams] available?!' I would like to say everything is planned meticulously, but we sometimes just like to see where that Boston storyline goes with Meredith, Nick [Scott Speedman] and Catherine. But it was really fun to have Jesse, because we didn’t get to have him last season. There was such a Meredith-Catherine conflict, but due to availability and things like that, we weren’t able to bring Jesse in, and so I was really excited when I heard that he had an available window so we could see him weighing in on that conflict now. He’s looking at this as a personal betrayal of his friendship, not just a professional betrayal with Meredith. He’ll always be alive in our world.

With regards to Ben, she explained: