Liam Hemsworth, Kate Winslet and More Head to Live With Kelly and Mark Week of Sept. 30

Liam Hemsworth, Kate Winslet

A-list actors are popping by Live with Kelly and Mark this week. Per an ABC News press release, actors Liam Hemsworth and Kate Winslet are among the bold-type names set to visit the set.

Today, Monday, Sept. 30, Hemsworth joined Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to talk about his movie Lonely Planet, Felicity Huffman chatted about her series Accused, and Gavin DeGraw performed. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Paul Reiser will discuss his film The Problem with People, director Barry Sonnenfeld will talk about his memoir Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood, and Andy Grammer and Maddie & Tae are slated to perform.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, Sarah Paulson will chat about her movie Hold Your Breath, with The Fray performing. On Thursday, Oct. 3, Florence Pugh will dish her movie We Live in Time, Jake Shears will discuss the musical Tammy Faye, and Eden Grinshpan will demonstrate a Rosh Hashanah recipe for Consuelos and Ripa.

On Friday, Oct. 4, Kate Winslet will pop by to discuss her movie Lee, Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik and Dancing with the Stars partner Rylee Arnold will join, and Dr. Roshini Raj will talk about age-beating diets.