Liz Vassey Pays Tribute to All My Children's Agnes Nixon

Star credits Soap Queen for launching her career.
Actress Liz Vassey is paying tribute to the woman who launched her career in television – Agnes Nixon. An All My Children fan page recently commemorated the eighth anniversary of the soap creator's death on X. Vassey, who played good girl gone psycho Emily Anne Sago Martin from 1988-1991, thanked Nixon for giving her a break into showbiz. Vassey tweeted:

Vassey went on to appear in a slew of primetime series, including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and movies after her stint in fictional Pine Valley.

