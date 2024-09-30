Skip to main content

Monsters' Nicholas Alexander Chavez on Lyle Menendez's Hair: "The Toupee Really Came to Be a Symbol For Me"

The actor opens up about the significance of Lyle's hairpiece in Monsters
Nicholas Chavez, Monsters

Nicholas Alexander Chavez

Nicholas Alexander Chavez (ex-Spencer, General Hospital) is discussing a much-talked-about moment in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The daytime grad spoke to TVLine about the moment when the mother of his character Lyle tears off Lyle's hairpiece.

Chavez told the site:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In the show, Lyle's father wants his family to be picture-perfect, so he forces Lyle to wear a toupee. Chavez said:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Nicholas Chavez, Netflix
General Hospital

Nicholas Chavez Responds to Erik Menendez Slamming Monsters

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Nicholas Alexander Chavez
General Hospital

Netflix Reveals Nicholas Alexander Chavez "Obsessively Worked" to Recreate Lyle Menendez's 911 Call

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Monsters 3
General Hospital

Ryan Murphy Suggests Possible Follow-up to Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Monsters 3
General Hospital

Ryan Murphy Defends Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment