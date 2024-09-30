Monsters' Nicholas Alexander Chavez on Lyle Menendez's Hair: "The Toupee Really Came to Be a Symbol For Me"

The actor opens up about the significance of Lyle's hairpiece in Monsters

Nicholas Alexander Chavez Netflix

Nicholas Alexander Chavez (ex-Spencer, General Hospital) is discussing a much-talked-about moment in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The daytime grad spoke to TVLine about the moment when the mother of his character Lyle tears off Lyle's hairpiece.

Chavez told the site:

The toupée really came to be a symbol for me. I thought a lot about mask work — like, who are we versus who we pretend to be?

In the show, Lyle's father wants his family to be picture-perfect, so he forces Lyle to wear a toupee. Chavez said: