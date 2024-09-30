More Questions and Less Answers on General Hospital

Rick Hearst and Maura West

This week on General Hospital, Port Charles citizens have more questions than answers about those closest to them. Anna (Finola Hughes) tells Felicia (Kristina Wagner) about Holly (Emma Samms) and Sidwell's (Carlo Rota) adventures in Somalia.

Over at Pentonville, Molly (Kirsten Vaganos) continues to grill Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) on why she's taking the blame for Kristina's (Kate Mansi) crimes.

At the Jerome Gallery, Ric (Rick Hearst) wonders to Ava (Maura West) if someone tampered with Heather's (Alley Mills) test results. Portia (Brook Kerr) girl, you may be in trouble, sis. Meanwhile, Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) heads to Bobbie's, watches Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) unseen and finally presents himself. Will it be a warm reunion for the two?

Watch the promo below!