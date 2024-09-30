Tamron Hall Empathizes With Hoda Kotb Amid Today Departure

Tamron Hall understands why her former NBC News colleague Hoda Kotb is departing the Today Show.

Steven Bergman / AFF-USA.COM

Tamron Hall relates to Hoda Kotb’s decision to exit her post at the Today Show. On the heels of Hall’s former colleague announcing her departure from NBC’s morning show after 17 years to spend more time with her daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, Hall told People magazine:

Oh, you know what? I understand it. I do. I understand it greatly. Being a mom — being a mom who is a bit older, you want to give your child, your family as much time and love as possible.

Kotb will stay on with NBC News in her current roles until 2025. Hall supports Kotb's choice and stated: