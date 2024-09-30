The Drew Barrymore Show Scores Impressive Ratings Increases in Season 5 Premiere Week

Chris Hemsworth, Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore Show is raking in the ratings. Per The Wrap, the first week of the show's fifth season, the week of Sept. 9, achieved an average household rating of 0.88 (20% higher than last year's premiere week). The opening week garnered 1.26 million viewers (15% higher than this time last year). The stats come courtesy of Nielsen live-plus-same-day ratings.

For this period of time, Drew grew in viewership with women 18 to 49 by 32%, scoring a rating of 0.19. It improved by 17% with women 25 to 54, earning a 0.30 rating (the show's best in that demographic since the week of Nov. 13, 2023). This week was the most successful household rating Drew scored since the week of Jan. 8, 2024. The chatfest slotted in as the second-most-watched syndicated show of the week (behind Live with Kelly and Mark).