The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Daniel Gets Horrifying News About Heather

Michael Graziadei

Billy/Sally: The two (Jason Thompson and Courtney Hope) bond over their recent heartbreak.

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) has a crisis of conscience. Later, Sharon tries to act as if everything is okay.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) grills Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on why she continues to be loyal to Billy. Look for Victor to put both Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to the test and continue scheming with Lily (Christel Khalil).

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) gets a cryptic message.

Daniel: The artist (Michael Graziadei) goes searching for Heather (Vail Bloom) and receives some shocking news. Watch for Daniel to face a new reality.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy bests Audra.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) jumps into a new task and is comforted by Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) plots with Diane (Susan Walters).

Adam: The Newman blacksheep (Mark Grossman) gets tough with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).