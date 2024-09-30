Vivica A. Fox and Ina Garten Among Tamron Hall Guests Week of Sept. 30

Vivica A. Fox, Ina Garten Steven Bergman Photography; Discovery Plus

Tamron Hall is welcoming some big names to her talk show. Per an ABC News press release, Tamron Hall will see guests like Vivica A. Fox (ex-Maya, Generations; ex-Stephanie, The Young and the Restless) and The Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten, grace the stage this week.

On Monday, Sept. 30, Hall discusses defying the stigma of being single and celebrating all that it offers, also meeting with a child-free, young couple. Fox, star of the new film The Lost Holliday, chats with Hall about making headlines after joking she was "taking applications" for dates.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Hall will look at our most adored possessions and learn about the stories behind them. On Wednesday, Oct. 2, Broadway star Stephanie Mills will dish her role in the hit musical Hadestown, then Simone Boyce and Danielle Robay will discuss their uplifting podcast called The Bright Side.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, Hall will sit down with Garten to talk about her new memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens. Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant stops by to discuss Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom and being the first African American woman to host a wildlife show on TV, while former Tamron employee David D'Orsa discusses how Hall inspired him to start a business in his mother's honor.

On Friday, Oct. 4, actor/comedian Deon Cole discusses his new special and going on tour with iconic funnyman Martin Lawrence. An adorable toddler and his mom stop by to chat about their viral video, then comedian Aminah Imani will talk to Hall about joining Michael Che and Colin Jost in a stand-up special.