WATCH: Go Behind The Scenes With Yellowstone (VIDEO)

Yellowstone Season 5B premieres Nov. 10
Yellowstone

Can't get enough of that Dutton family drama on Yellowstone? Then head behind the scenes with the hit Paramount show in a new featurette, ahead of the premiere of Season 5B.

RELATED: CBS to Air Season 5B Premiere of Yellowstone

The clip shows some of the main cast and crew members sharing their gratitude for being part of Team Yellowstone. As it stands, rumors are swirling that there may be a Season 6 in development (without longtime lead Kevin Costner, who'd previously announced his departure from the role of John Dutton).

RELATED: WATCH: Paramount Unleashes Teaser For Yellowstone Season 5B (VIDEO)

Director Christina Voros said of resuming filming:

Kelsey Asbille (Monica) admitted:

The cast noted the challenges of trying to keep the story and scripts extra-secure while filming together. But the cast did tease a bit of what's to come. Finn Little (Carter) said:

Excited for Yellowstone Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10? Check out the featurette below to whet your appetite.

