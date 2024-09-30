WATCH: Go Behind The Scenes With Yellowstone (VIDEO)

Can't get enough of that Dutton family drama on Yellowstone? Then head behind the scenes with the hit Paramount show in a new featurette, ahead of the premiere of Season 5B.

The clip shows some of the main cast and crew members sharing their gratitude for being part of Team Yellowstone. As it stands, rumors are swirling that there may be a Season 6 in development (without longtime lead Kevin Costner, who'd previously announced his departure from the role of John Dutton).

Director Christina Voros said of resuming filming:

On one hand, it was a big family reunion coming back and on the other, it was a new set of challenges.

Kelsey Asbille (Monica) admitted:

This season has been very secretive.

The cast noted the challenges of trying to keep the story and scripts extra-secure while filming together. But the cast did tease a bit of what's to come. Finn Little (Carter) said:

A lot is going to happen in a very short amount of time.

Excited for Yellowstone Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10? Check out the featurette below to whet your appetite.