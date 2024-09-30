The Young and the Restless Recap: Sharon Admits Some of Her Lies to Nick and Mariah

Sharon Case

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Nicholas and Mariah are asking Sharon about her recent trip. Sharon admits she lied to them because of her overwhelming feelings of desperation. She also thought the pressure of being watched at all times was simply too much. Nicholas says he and Mariah are sorry for how they contributed to her feelings. Sharon appreciates it but also says the calls were coming from inside the house. She was putting pressure on herself as she was worried she would lose control completely and did what she had to do. Sharon begins to cry and apologizes. Mariah tries to comfort her mother and asks her to tell them everything that’s going on. Sharon says she hasn’t figured everything out but thought her choices were logical at the time and that’s why she confessed…

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sharon Remembers Her Contentious History With Nikki

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!