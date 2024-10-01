Cassandra Creech Back to The Bold and The Beautiful

Skip to main content

Cassandra Creech returns to The Bold and The Beautiful.
Cassandra Creech is heading back to The Bold and the Beautiful. The veteran actress will reprise her role as Dr. Grace Buckingham. The good doctor will use her medical expertise to assist Dr. Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) during her health crisis. 

No word on how long Paris (Diamond White) and Zoe's (Kiara Barnes) mama will be around. Look for her to appear on October 3.

