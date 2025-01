The actress opens up about her husband's diagnosis

Crystal Chappell, Michael Sabatino AFF/Steven Bergman

Crystal Chappell (ex-Carly, Days of Our Lives) is opening up about a matter close to her heart. On X, she spoke about her husband, Michael Sabatino (ex-Lawrence, DAYS), being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Chappel reassured fans he is doing okay, and she posted: