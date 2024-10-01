Days of Our Lives Confirms Drake Hogestyn's Final Episode Has Already Aired

Drake Hogestyn Last Ep, John Black, DAYS Peacock

Many Days of Our Lives viewers have wondered when the final episode featuring Drake Hogestyn will air. They have already seen it. According to the show, Hogestyn's last appearance aired on September 9, a couple weeks before his death on September 28.

Viewers of the episode may recall John spent time with his grandson Tate (Leo Howard), who talked to him about the younger Black divulging the information to Holly (Ashley Puzemis) about Eric (Greg Vaughan) being the one responsible for her father’s death due to his drunk driving. John also shared a moment with his son Brady (Eric Martsolf), Tate’s father, who was informed the charges against him were dropped in Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) hit-and-run case.