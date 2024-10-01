Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Confirms Drake Hogestyn's Final Episode Has Already Aired

DAYS viewers saw the late Drake Hogestyn's last airdate.
Drake Hogestyn Last Ep, John Black, DAYS

Drake Hogestyn Last Ep, John Black, DAYS

Many Days of Our Lives viewers have wondered when the final episode featuring Drake Hogestyn will air. They have already seen it. According to the show, Hogestyn's last appearance aired on September 9, a couple weeks before his death on September 28. 

RELATED: Days of Our Lives Leading Man Drake Hogestyn Has Died

Viewers of the episode may recall John spent time with his grandson Tate (Leo Howard), who talked to him about the younger Black divulging the information to Holly (Ashley Puzemis) about Eric (Greg Vaughan) being the one responsible for her father’s death due to his drunk driving. John also shared a moment with his son Brady (Eric Martsolf), Tate’s father, who was informed the charges against him were dropped in Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) hit-and-run case.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Day of Days 2024 Small
Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives Kicks Off 60th Anniversary With "Day of Days" Fan Event

By Jillian BoweComment
IMG_3838
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Eric Returns and Confronts His Dark Drunken Past

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Christopher Sean and Eric Martsolf
Days of Our Lives

WATCH: Days of Our Lives' Eric Martsolf and Christopher Sean Mourn Drake Hogestyn on Access Hollywood (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment
IMG_4020
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Chanel and Alex’s Steamy Photo Shoot Awakens Johnny’s Green-Eyed Monster

By Joshua BaldwinComment