Days of Our Lives Recap: In a Shocking, Soapy Twist, Bonnie Survives Her Scripted Death

University Hospital – Kayla’s Office: Seth enters Kayla’s office and turns down the proposal to shoot Body & Soul with a quickness. Seth says the expense and disruption would be huge issues. Kayla goes through the proposal to demonstrate how expense and disruption would be little to none. She goes on to say the city offers them subsidy credits and notes how Seth has told her how they need money-making opportunities.

Seth says University Hospital won’t be portrayed very well by the soap opera. Kayla counters saying no one will even know it’s their hospital as everyone will know it as Pineview Hospital. Seth begins to fold and changes his mind. He approves the show shooting at the hospital on one condition…

Body & Soul HQ: Chanel and Alex tell Johnny that Kate turned down their request to delay the love scene. Johnny can’t believe all of their pleas were ignored. Alex decides it’s a good idea to say the issues go beyond storyline as he wouldn’t want to watch the woman he loves making out with another man. He follows up and says maybe someone else should direct their love scenes.

Johnny says he is not going to Kate and Abe to say he’s uncomfortable with directing the love scenes. Chanel backs her husband up just before Johnny gets a call from Abe. He says there’s a schedule change and needs Johnny to get over to the hospital ASAP.

Chanel and Alex let each other know they don’t actually hate one another and will be able to work together without incident. They both hope their on-screen chemistry doesn’t suffer. Just then, Alex gets a text from Leo with a new scene for him. With that, he heads over to the hospital set.

Horton Square: Abe and Kate discuss Leo’s most recent changes to the script. They’ve been delivered to Bonnie, and hope there’s no drama. Abe says the decision to kill Bonnie off had to be made to keep Hattie happy (really?).

Kate tells Abe about her conversation with Alex and Chanel regarding the sex scenes. Kate says she can understand their argument but isn’t willing to make Leo make more edits. Abe concurs and then shifts to ask about the hospital. Kate says Kayla is dealing with Seth Burns at this very moment.

Brady Pub: Bonnie is upset to learn she’s being killed off. Leo says it’s story line dictated. Bonnie turns and says the changes are Hattie-dictated. She can’t believe they caved to her outrageous demands. Hattie says it’s clear she’s the star and it’s more important to keep her happy. Bonnie says Justin is her agent and calls him as she storms out. Hattie is thrilled as everything is going her way. The look on Leo’s face says everything might not be as it seems.

Salem PD – Jada’s Office: Stephanie arrives and they discuss how Rafe will return soon. They shift topics and Stephanie thanks her for the update about Everett. She’s relieved he was innocent but feels badly for ever believing the suicide note. Jada blames herself and Stephanie recalls she thought there was something off about the note. Jada says she hates she was alone when Stephanie got her call. Stephanie notes Alex was there which seems to intrigue Jada (I like these two as girlfriends).

Jada is interested in Stephanie and Alex spending time together again. Stephanie says it was inevitable since they are living across the hall from each other again. Jada is intrigued as she did not know of these latest developments. Stephanie assures Jada her relationship with Alex is in the past. Jada is clearly not so sure. Stephanie breaks a bit and says she did kiss Alex but he stopped the situation as they are both still getting over other people. With that, Stephanie needs to leave for the B&S set and exits.

Brady Pub: A teary-eyed Bonnie walks back in and clearly was told by Justin there’s nothing he can do about her on-screen death. Hattie walks up behind her and Bonnie confirms her contract says there’s nothing she can do about being fired. Hattie notes at least she gets paid for 6 months work without having to do anything. Bonnie says she was looking forward to working with Hattie and thought it would be so much fun. She remembers when they were a team and “replaced” Marlena and Adrianne, except this time, no one would get hurt. This time, nothing was fun and Bonnie ended up getting hurt. With that she storms out leaving Bonnie to reconsider her diva-like behavior.

Horton Square: Leo runs into Abe and updates him on what happened with Bonnie. They agree one of them had to go and now hope the scenes go off smoothly. Abe gets a call from Justin who is none too happy about the decision to off Bonnie. After the call ends, both Abe and Leo agree they’ve pissed off a whole bunch of folks today. With that, Leo exits just as Hattie arrives.

Hattie tells Abe she didn’t expect Bonnie’s exit to be quite so final. Abe says he and Kate only did what she asked.

University Hospital – Kayla’s Office: Kayla tells Kate the shoot was approved but under one condition. Before Kayla can fully inform Kate, Seth walks in and indicates he’s the new Chief of Staff of Pineview Hospital. His condition was a role on the show. Kate reluctantly accepts the condition and heads out to tell the original actor he’s fired.

University Hospital – Body & Soul set: Bonnie reviews her disturbing script as Johnny arrives on the scene. She fills him in on her character being killed off and Johnny tries to comfort her. She dissolves into tears as she doesn’t understand why she’s being punished.

Bonnie pulls herself together and Johnny calls action. The scene goes unexpectedly well and Hattie and Bonnie both end up in tears.

Endings

Stephanie walks in the Brady Pub and is surprised to find it empty.

Chanel reads the next script and is shocked by the directives for her love scene with Alex.

Johnny congratulates Hattie and Bonnie on their scene when he gets the last few pages of the new script. He asks if Bonnie and Seth want to rehearse and informs Hattie she’s now done for the day. She tells Bonnie she hopes she gets a big send off for her first and last day. With that, Hattie exits. Johnny calls action and Arrow (Alex) arrives to tell his mother (Bonnie) she’s not going to die.

Kate arrives in Kayla’s office and thanks her for working miracles with Seth. Kayla says she feels bad for Bonnie but Kate indicates there’s a twist on the horizon.

Bonnie breaks character and asks Johnny if this plot twist means her character isn’t dying, after all? Johnny nods his head with a smile.

Abe and Leo connect in the hospital lobby and discuss the plot twist playing out as they speak. Just then, Hattie arrives and says her scenes went well but offers up some level of regret about Bonnie’s character being killed off. Abe informs her that Bonnie’s not the one being killed off, she is.

