General Hospital's Jonathan Jackson on Lucky and Liz Reunion: "It Felt Nostalgic"
Being back at General Hospital gives Jonathan Jackson all sorts of warm fuzzies. In 1997, Lucky Spencer met the love of his life, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), when they were teenagers outside of Kelly's diner. Nearly thirty years later, Lucky has returned to the spot where it all began: Kelly's, now known as Bobbie's in honor of his late aunt, where he again comes face-to-face with Liz.
Lucky's first encounter with Elizabeth felt appropriate, Jackson told Soap Opera Digest, stating:
Recommended Articles
Indeed. Jackson explained he used some advice his former onscreen father, Anthony Geary (Ex-Luke Spencer), gave him when he was studying his lines for a film he was starring in, "Just remember that you can’t act information." Jackson used that advice to get him prepped for the moment LnL2, as they are known by fans, finally meet again:
When the two finally do speak, don't expect for it to be romantic and filled with longing. Lucky has been gone for almost 10 years. Jackson teases: