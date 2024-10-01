Skip to main content

General Hospital's Jonathan Jackson on Lucky and Liz Reunion: "It Felt Nostalgic"

Jonathan Jackson discusses Lucky and Liz's reunion on General Hospital.
Jonathan Jackson and Rebecca Herbst

Jonathan Jackson and Rebecca Herbst

Being back at General Hospital gives Jonathan Jackson all sorts of warm fuzzies. In 1997, Lucky Spencer met the love of his life, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), when they were teenagers outside of Kelly's diner. Nearly thirty years later, Lucky has returned to the spot where it all began: Kelly's, now known as Bobbie's in honor of his late aunt, where he again comes face-to-face with Liz.

Lucky's first encounter with Elizabeth felt appropriate, Jackson told Soap Opera Digest, stating:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Indeed. Jackson explained he used some advice his former onscreen father, Anthony Geary (Ex-Luke Spencer), gave him when he was studying his lines for a film he was starring in, "Just remember that you can’t act information." Jackson used that advice to get him prepped for the moment LnL2, as they are known by fans, finally meet again:

When the two finally do speak, don't expect for it to be romantic and filled with longing. Lucky has been gone for almost 10 years. Jackson teases:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

landl2
General Hospital

General Hospital Flashback: Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer

By Luke KerrComment
Jonathan Jackson
General Hospital

BREAKING NEWS: Jonathan Jackson Checks Back Into General Hospital!

By Jillian BoweComment
LuckySpencer
Pop Confidential

Jonathan Jackson Burns Down Port Charles

By J Bernard JonesComment
GH Ric and Ava
General Hospital

More Questions and Less Answers on General Hospital

By Jillian BoweComment