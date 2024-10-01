Perkie’s Observations: Elizabeth Unexpectedly Sees Lucky on General Hospital

Rebecca Herbst

Liz tells Aiden that Lucky will be arriving in Port Charles today. Aiden's not sure how he feels about it, because it's been so long since his father has been in touch. He knows Lucky is here for Lulu. Liz tells Aiden that Lucky loves him, and he's not just here for Lulu. Aiden knows Lucky may not stick around for him and says he's happy being known as his mothers' son.

Nina and Curtis discuss Crimson and Aurora business and how Drew's campaign is distracting. Nina tells him that she's standing by Drew's side and thinks it could evolve into more. Curtis brings up Nixon Falls, but Nina swears it was different. Curtis gets a call that Marshall's been asked to tour with Winston Marsalis and wonders why he wasn't told.

Brennan tells Carly the group from Africa have landed in Port Charles. She's grateful for his help.

Jason and Lucky head to the hospital where Portia immediately begins running tests on Lucky. Carly is thrilled to see them and Lucky apologizes for not coming back for Bobbie's funeral.

Jason tells Carly that Holly was there and helped them escape. Jason tells her the drone strike saved them and Carly explains how that was her doing. She says she watched the drone strike with Jack, but Jason says they can't trust him. Carly reassures him that she has Jack handled.

Holly finds herself at Maxie's, looking for Robert, but finds Mac. He tells her about Cody, and they discuss Ethan. Holly is there to catch up with Robert and Mac tells her he has built a life here and is worried she will mess things up.

Anna updates Felicia on the mission in Africa. Felicia thinks Anna must have been comforted by Jason, but Anna disagrees. She tells Felicia about the drone strike and how Holly drove them to the WSB plane.

Robert summons Brennan to discuss how things went down in Africa. Brennan says the WSB satellite found Sidwell's camp and he eliminated the operation. Robert wants to make sure there won't be any loose ends. Jack tells him Jason, Anna and Lucky are fine but wonders if Holly will be an issue. Robert tells him he'll deal with Holly.

Terry stops by to let Liz know Lucky is at the hospital getting tested. She tells Liz despite being beaten up, Lucky looked good. Liz says Lucky is a stranger to her though she has feelings for the man he once was. Liz says Lucky's not coming back to rebuild his life, but to help his sister and then he'll leave again.

Lucky sits at Lulu's bedside and we're treated to some flashbacks of baby Lulu and tiny Lucky (apparently someone was cutting onions while sweeping a very dusty floor around here). He admits to her that he's been running and hiding from Port Charles. He says he hopes she can forgive him for not being the brother she needed.

Portia gets the test results and lets Terry know Lucky is a match.



Liz and Lucky run into each other at Bobbie's.

