Grade The First Arc of Lucky's Return on General Hospital! (POLL)

When it was announced that Jonathan Jackson would reprise the role of Lucky Spencer on General Hospital, did anyone imagine this would be the storyline that got Lucky back to Port Charles?

Maybe not, but now that Lucky is safely back in Port Charles, with a little help from Jason (Steve Burton) and Anna (Finola Hughes), and not very much help from Holly (Emma Samms), it's time to grade the first arc of Lucky's return storyline.

Lucky spent a whole lot of time being held captive without much actual storyline progress–in Africa or Port Charles. He did spend a ton of time playing poker. We got a flashback here and there of him remembering Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) but for the most part, Lucky spent most of his time opposite a new villain none of us had heard of or cared about. GH has a pantheon of established villains who could have filled this role.

Laura (Genie Francis) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) flew off in search of Lucky and were barely mentioned by anyone afterward, and never even appeared on screen. Someone from PC really needs to send out a search party to find them at this point. Sure is odd to bring back an iconic character like Lucky and have his even more iconic mother, Laura, be MIA for the majority of the first arc of his return.

The catalyst for everyone to find Lucky and bring him back to Port Charles is Lulu (Alexa Havins) needing a liver transplant, but beyond a bunch of people coming in and talking to a motionless pillow, there wasn't a whole lot of actual drama back in Port Charles.

In fact, the most PC drama came from Carly (Laura Wright) repeatedly storming into rooms to talk to Brennan (Charles Mesure). However, we do appreciate Brennan and the WSB being further integrated into Port Charles in a way that impacts a variety of characters.

Then there's Jason and Anna. General Hospital has been teasing a connection between these two since practically the moment Jason returned to Port Charles and started working with Anna. Did anyone think that connection would be more than platonic? Sure, they have a historic connection through Jason and Robin's (Kimberly McCullough) relationship, but who had Jason and Anna kissing on their 2024 Soap Opera Bingo Card? Certainly not many.

So what grade do you give GH for this first arc of Lucky's return to Port Charles?