Jennifer Hudson Dawn

Jennifer Hudson is teaming up with Dawn soap to help the brand save wildlife, in particular birds. The EGOT winner spoke to Essence about the partnership.

How did the collab come about? Hudson revealed:

Well, I mean, I feel like we have always been in partnership with Dawn because Dawn has always been a part of my household and my upbringing. But seeing what Dawn has done for the ducklings with the International Bird Rescue and knowing that they’re the fully trusted soap to be able to help the little delicate feathers on birds and ducklings touched my heart. I’m passionate about animals. I have two cats at home. To know that there’s things that can help the wildlife, that’s something that I would love to advocate for and be a part of. Not to mention, I have a 15-year-old son now. He’s the cook in the house, and I’m washing the dishes. So Dawn is there. It just makes sense to my life and his life as well. And I like to do real things that are true to me, and this is one of them.

The Dreamgirls star has fond memories of scrubbing dishes with the liquid soap. She explained:

Oh, my goodness. I was a dishwasher. We all had our chores, and washing the dishes and then setting the table for the holiday, that was my job. That was my department. So I got the dishes and had a table set all beautifully for Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas dinner, and New Year’s dinner. I loved doing it. So that’s my fondest memory of using Dawn soap. And I’m a holiday fanatic, so that is embedded in my brain.

Hudson also told the mag: