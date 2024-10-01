Skip to main content

Soap Community Pays Tribute to Days of Our Lives' Drake Hogestyn

Drake Hogestyn, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Since the news of Drake Hogestyn's passing two days ago, numerous members of the soap opera community have shared emotional tributes to the daytime superstar.

Hogestyn's current and former Days of Our Lives co-stars, including Alison Sweeney, Christie Clark, James Reynolds, Kristian Alfonso, actors from other soaps, the official SAG-AFTRA account, and respected soap opera journalist Michael Logan, are among the many people who have come together to grieve his untimely loss and celebrate the actor's memory.  

