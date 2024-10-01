The View Bleeps Whoopi Goldberg Talking About "Unhinged" Donald Trump

The moderator was bleeped out after almost swearing on air

Whoopi Goldberg

On Monday, Sept. 30, Whoopi Goldberg got really real about her feelings about Donald Trump on The View. In a recent speech in Pennsylvania, the former President dubbed Vice President Kamala Harris "mentally impaired" and suggested that cops be allowed to use intense force one day per year.

Sunny Hostin compared Trump's suggestion to Kristallnacht in Germany under the Nazis, encouraging people to pay attention to the election. Goldberg said:

I think people are paying attention. I think everyone is at this place where it's no longer, your shock value has worn off, we know you're gonna...

From there, the audio cut out, and it looked like she meant to say:

say stupid s***.

Goldberg caught herself and glanced at the audience, then Hostin added: