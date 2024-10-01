Skip to main content

Vail Bloom on Deadly Y&R Twist: "I Don't Think It's The Last Time You'll See Heather"

Y&R's Vail Bloom teases viewers may not have seen the last of Heather.
Dead Heather, Vail Bloom

It’s seemingly the end of the road for The Young and the Restless’ Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom). She has gone to the big courtroom in the sky after having a vicious showdown with Sharon (Sharon Case). Bloom, who played the role of the no-nonsense attorney from 2007-2010, returned to the part last year. During this last stint, the actress wasn’t sure how long she would be with the show and was stunned when told Heather was going to be killed off. Bloom told TV Insider:

While viewers did see Heather die onscreen, Bloom admits that given the way things happened, there is a way for Heather to come on back. Bloom remarked:

We know Sharon's been seeing dead people so could that be the way Heather's seen again? Bloom hints:

 

