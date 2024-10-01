Vail Bloom on Deadly Y&R Twist: "I Don't Think It's The Last Time You'll See Heather"

Dead Heather, Vail Bloom CBS

It’s seemingly the end of the road for The Young and the Restless’ Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom). She has gone to the big courtroom in the sky after having a vicious showdown with Sharon (Sharon Case). Bloom, who played the role of the no-nonsense attorney from 2007-2010, returned to the part last year. During this last stint, the actress wasn’t sure how long she would be with the show and was stunned when told Heather was going to be killed off. Bloom told TV Insider:

I had about three weeks’ notice. It’s always surprising when you get that news, but you’re aware that that can happen. That’s just the world of soaps. But any time you get news like that, it’s shocking because you love the character and it was such a beautiful, long run woven in and out through a couple decades.

While viewers did see Heather die onscreen, Bloom admits that given the way things happened, there is a way for Heather to come on back. Bloom remarked:

I think resurrection is always cool. I’m a huge fan of resurrection. I think what’s really fun about daytime as opposed to maybe other formats is you can experience things beyond your wildest dreams. I would be open to it if the fans really wanted to see more of Heather again.

We know Sharon's been seeing dead people so could that be the way Heather's seen again? Bloom hints: