WATCH: Vivica A. Fox Talks New Movie and Single Life at 60 With Tamron Hall (VIDEO)

Vivica A. Fox, Tamron Hall

Vivica A. Fox (ex-Maya, Generations; ex-Stephanie, The Young and the Restless) sat down with Tamron Hall to discuss her new film The Lost Holliday, as well as her personal life. Fox recently jested that she was single at 60 and taking applications for a partner, which made headlines; she she talked about that on Tamron Hall.

The headlines soon drew a negative slant (cries of "finally" and "now she's looking") from some places, Hall noted. Fox clarified:

It was literally a joke. I said it, but for some reason because I was turning 60, I think they thought I was serious. And listen.... Let me tell y'all, it's not that I can't get a man; I got plenty of suitors.

Fox made clear she wasn't sitting at home alone desperate. Hall and Fox noted that critics were often assuming that Fox was alone a lot of the time, regardless of the truth. How did people's reactions make her feel? The actress explained:

I didn't care... I mean, I know me. I'm so booked, busy, and blessed, in that order.

Fox and Hall discussed how hurtful it can be if people assume that something's automatically missing from your life at a certain age if you're single or don't have children. Fox empathized with other women, saying:

Why do you not think we're... of less value because we don't have a mate or that we don't have children, you know?

Hall recalled that, "at her old job," she was told she wasn't relatable by a female exec because she didn't have kids at the time.

Watch the segment below.