Nicholas Chavez ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Could Nicholas Alexander Chavez return to General Hospital? The actor is open to it. ‘Sprina’ fans (this one included) knew the moment Chavez entered Ryan Murphy’s creative orbit, it was a wrap for the Emmy award-winning actor who portrayed Spencer Cassadine from 2021 to 2024. Chavez landed one of the leading roles in Murphy’s much-talked-about Netflix saga, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. He was slated to return to GH but decided to opt out to pursue other opportunities and was soon cast in another Murphy-produced show, FX's Grotesquerie.

But would Chavez come back to GH? In an interview with TVLine, the actor said it wasn't out of realm of possibility. Despite Spencer falling into the sea courtesy of a battle with his crazy ex-girlfriend Esme (Avery Pohl) while trapped on a ship with his girlfriend Trina (Tabyana Ali), Chavez said Spencer might be alive and kicking:

Port Charles is a crazy place. We’ll have to see what happens.

Would he be opposed to a recast? Chavez revealed he is fine with the idea, stating: